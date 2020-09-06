Hong Kong police arrest 90 at protests over election delay

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police and a news report say at least 90 people have been arrested at protests against the government’s decision to postpone legislative elections. The elections were to have taken place Sunday but Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 31 postponed them for one year. Lam blamed an upsurge in coronavirus cases, but critics said her government worried the opposition would gain seats if voting went ahead on schedule. Anti-government protests have been held in Hong Kong almost every weekend since June 2019. They erupted over opposition to a proposed extradition law and spread to include demands for greater democracy and criticism of Beijing’s efforts to tighten control over the former British colony.