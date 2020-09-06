Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race with a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis pulled within 1 1/2 games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday. Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season.