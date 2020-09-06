Germany ups pressure on Russia in Navalny poisoning probe

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is increasing pressure on Russia over the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, warning that a lack of support by Moscow in the investigation could “force” Germany to rethink the fate of a German-Russian pipeline project. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday: “I hope the Russians won’t force us to change our position regarding Nord Stream II.” Navalny, a Kremlin critic and corruption investigator, fell ill on a flight to Moscow last month. German authorities have said that tests showed that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent. The German government has come under growing pressure to use the joint German-Russian pipeline project as leverage in getting Russia to provide answers on Navalny.