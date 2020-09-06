Freeport Police say it needs help finding a missing autistic teen

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Police are asking help to find a missing autistic child. Police say 12-year-old Brayden Schap has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. He is 5'9, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat, a white doo-rag, a redshirt, and black pants.

Police add that he was last seen near the Pretzel City Pub and Westview House Complex. Officials say he may still be in the Freeport area. If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (815) 235-8222. Below you will find a picture of Brayden.