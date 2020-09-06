China’s first reusable spacecraft lands after 2-day flight

BEIJING (AP) — China says its first reusable spacecraft has landed after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight. The secretive, military-run space program has released few details of the craft, which was launched Friday aboard a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s desert northwest. The official news agency says the craft landed Sunday as planned. State media have yet to publish any photos. The craft’s size and shape are unclear. China fired its first astronaut into orbit in 2003 and has launched a space station. Last year, it became the first country to land a robot rover on the moon’s little-seen far side. A probe carrying another robot rover is en route to Mars.