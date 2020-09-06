Chicago police launching programs to help prevent suicides

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department is launching two programs aimed at preventing issues that may lead to suicides or excessive force by officers. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the “Officer Support System” was recently launched in the 5th District and will roll out across the city during the course of next year. The system will try to make sure supervisors are talking with officers before any issues escalate. It was developed by the University of Chicago Crime and Educational Lab and is paid for with private funding. The second pilot program is still being developed. It will offer both group- and one-on-one therapy to provide assistance needed to reduce suicides.