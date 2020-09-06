Chicago officials install public art at 2 more train stops

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago transportation officials have added public art pieces paying tribute the the city’s history at two Chicago Transit Authority train stops. One is a series of glass panels called “Windy City Odyssey” at the Montrose Blue Line station. It shows toys and trophies depicting different parts of the city, including a tugboat as a nod to the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. The other is a conceptional art installation including a replica of a vintage ticket agent booth. Public art at city transportation hubs has nearly doubled in the last decade. There are currently more than 70 art works across rail and bus lines.