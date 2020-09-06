Asia Today: South Korea, Australian hot spot see declines

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has added 119 more cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks amid a downward trend in new cases. The rise in cases in August, many of them associated with churches, restaurants and schools and an anti-government street rally in the greater Seoul area, has largely been slowed thanks to toughened social distancing rules and bans gatherings at churches, night spots, after-school academies and fitness centers. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Australia’s hot spot Victoria state recorded its lowest count of new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 weeks.