3 desperate migrants jump into sea from stranded Med tanker

ROME (AP) — Three migrants stranded aboard a tanker that has been waiting for over a month for a port to disembark have jumped into the Mediterranean Sea. Maersk Tankers A/S said the crew of its chemical tanker Etienne quickly rescued the three migrants and brought them back aboard. But the company suggested the jumping was evidence of increasing despair among the 27 migrants it had rescued. The company repeated its demand for a port and urgent humanitarian assistance for the migrants. The ship has been stuck in international waters 17 miles off Malta as food and water are running low.