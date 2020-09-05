US Northern Command apologizes for retweeting Trump campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Northern Command based in Colorado Springs has apologized for retweeting a post by President Donald Trump that announced his campaign stop earlier this week in a western Pennsylvania city. The Gazette reported that Northern Command spokeswoman Navy Capt. Pamela Kunze said the tweet was “inadvertently retweeted” on their official Twitter account on Thursday by a new staff member and one of the account’s administrators. Kunze said the retweet was deleted after several minutes. She apologized on behalf of the military organization and said the Northern Command is apolitical and nonpartisan.