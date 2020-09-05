Strong storms are possible for parts of Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and thunderstorms are on the way to the Stateline for Sunday and a few could be strong. In addition, rainfall might be out of the way for parts of Labor Day, but the chance for rainfall lingers through most of the remaining workweek.

SUNDAY'S STORMS:

Timeline for Sunday's rainfall in the Stateline.

Showers and storms will start to develop in the Minnesota region Saturday evening and drift toward the Stateline by Sunday morning. These storms could bring in the chance for a few strong thunderstorms. The main threats in this window appear to be strong, gusty winds and hail. Quick downpours and lightning will be a threat for any morning and evening storms.

We will see a bit of weakening with the early storms as they get closer to the Stateline. This may help eliminate the chance for a major severe weather event in the morning. However, the threat is still there and may even lead to a few sub-severe weather. Stay alert for the early morning especially if you have any outdoor plans.

Best time for storms on Sunday morning from 5 AM - 10 AM.

During the middle of the day, we will get a break from severe weather. Breezy winds will stick around and gust as high as 35 MPH during the lull in active weather. Highs will have the chance to climb into the middle '80s. Cloud cover and shower chances will also remain, but the duration of the cloud cover will help decide the strength of our evening storms. Any midday sunshine could aid in a better opportunity for severe weather in the evening.

As the evening approaches, a cold front will be on the heels of the Stateline. This will give the atmosphere the lift it needs to develop strong storms for parts of the Mid-West as a whole. However, other mechanisms may still be lacking with this system especially if cloud cover remains in place. Be alert and prepared for severe weather regardless. Storms could be capable of producing strong winds, large hail, and a tornado or two.

A chance for all modes of severe weather are possible Sunday evening.

LABOR DAY & BEYOND:

A quiet day is in store for Labor Day as sunshine takes over and highs rest in the lower 70's. However, Tuesday completely sets the stage for the mid-week. Rainfall is expected through most of the upcoming work week with highs in the 60's. Rainfall totals could reach above 3"+ or more in a few spots, so flooding is possible despite the drought conditions.