Shooting on Saturday in Rockford leads to one person hurt, police are investigating

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says it's investigating a shooting on Saturday. Police tweeted just before 9:30 a.m. about the shooting, saying it happened in the 1800 block of Eastmoreland Avenue. They say it happened around 6:30 in the morning.

RPD says a 34-year-old female victim was found at a hospital after the shooting with a non-life-threatening wound in her arm. Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody for the shooting. But it says an investigation into the shooting is on going.

This shooting comes after another person was shot in Rockford late Friday night. Police tweeted about the shooting around 11:00 p.m., saying it happened in the 2500 block of Ohio Parkway. Officials say a 26-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg. An investigation into this shooting is also underway.