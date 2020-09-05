 Skip to Content

Shooter’s Bar and Grill host Kentucky Derby party

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Shooter's Bar and Grill, at Don Carter Lanes, hosted a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday. The party allowed people to not only watch the race but also make bets. The bar manager, Jamey Funk, says hosting the party was a great way for people to get out and start to enjoy sports again.

"I think it means a lot, in general, to have sports come back on because it kinda lifts everybody's spirits. But to actually have an outdoor event is a lot for people. And we are doing it the safest way possible with temperature checks, a tracing system, tables more than ten feet apart," said Funk.

The restaurants says it sat tables far apart and had the event approved by the health department beforehand.

