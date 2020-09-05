Seeking unity, NKorea’s Kim vows to overcome typhoon damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited typhoon-stricken areas in the northeast, fired a top official there and promised to send 12,000 workers from Pyongyang for recovery efforts. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile visits by Kim and his deputies to areas hit by natural disasters in recent weeks. Some experts say Kim likely attempted to project an image of a leader looking after people’s livelihoods as he seeks to bolster internal unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-led sanctions. The Korean Central News Agency says Kim on Saturday visited South Hamgyong province, which was hit by Typhoon Maysak last week. It says Kim was told the typhoon destroyed more than 1,000 houses and inundated public buildings and farmland.