Royals take 4-game skid into matchup with White Sox

Chicago White Sox (24-15, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-25, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Lucas Giolito (3-2, 3.14 ERA) Kansas City: Kris Bubic (0-4, 5.46 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 0; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Royals are 10-18 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City’s lineup has 44 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with eight homers.

The White Sox have gone 17-10 against division opponents. Chicago ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .270 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .352.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 42 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.