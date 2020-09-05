Rock Cut State Park expecting busiest crowd of the year during Labor Day weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Every year, Rock Cut State Parks ends the summer season with a bang.

"It's kind of like the last hurrah for summer," said Jim Talkington, owner of Rock Cut concessions.

The park says Labor Day weekend is the busiest weekend of the year.

However, this year is unlike any other year, as the park deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We told our guys just do what you have been doing, sanitize yourself on a regular basis, social distance if possible," said Talkington.

Talkington says he expects this weekend to be busier than previous Labor Day weekends, since most celebrations are cancelled.

"You can see the crowds are here."

Right across the park are the campgrounds, which are sold out for the weekend.

"People are just wanting to get outdoors after being cooped up," said Talkington.

In addition, Talkington says the park has attracted more out-of-state visitors this summer than ever before.

"We have had people from Florida, Texas, New Mexico. We really didn't expect that level of a turnout," said Talkington.

So, he says he wasn't surprised seeing the out-of-state license plates Saturday morning, including the Dardis family's car.

"We came down to enjoy the beautiful weather and enjoy the nice lake behind us," said Staci Dardis.

The family says they decided to go to the park instead of a crowded area in their hometown.

"We are meeting at the park. Doing things at the same time but just not right next to each other," said Kevin Dardis.

"We all have our masks and we wear them when we aren't able to social distance," said Staci Dardis.

Because families like the Dardis family are traveling to the park this year, Talkington says he is making sure both staff and park goers follow CDC guidelines.

That way everyone can enjoy the Labor Day weekend without spreading the virus.