Refugee families face unique struggles with online school

PHOENIX (AP) — Staying connected during the coronavirus pandemic has been trying for parents and students at a Phoenix school for refugees who speak more than a dozen languages. A teaching assistant got creative by creating group chats on a messaging app in Swahili and some of the other six languages he knows. The struggles connecting with refugee families from 18 countries during the pandemic come amid a larger challenge for Valencia Newcomer School. The student body shrank after the Trump administration set a historically low annual cap of 18,000 to be resettled nationwide. What Valencia will look like in the future partly depend on the November election.