Nissan’s Ghosn gone, American Kelly faces Japan trial alone

TOKYO (AP) — His boss Carlos Ghosn escaped financial misconduct charges by fleeing the country, but another former Nissan executive is still awaiting trial in Japan: Greg Kelly. His trial in Tokyo District Court opens Sept. 15, nearly two years after his arrest, and the day he turns 64. If convicted on charges related to underreporting Ghosn’s pay, Kelly could face up to a decade in prison. Kelly says he is innocent, as does Ghosn. Jamie Wareham, Kelly’s lawyer, says the real motive behind the case was a “corporate coup” to oust Ghosn.