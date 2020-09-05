Machesney Park sees surge in economic development during pandemic

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The coronavirus pandemic has hit many towns hard, but one village says its financial picture is much different. Officials in Machesney Park say they are seeing significant economic growth.

"How do you attract people?" Mayor Steve Johnson asked rhetorically. "Beautification. Beautification will bring people."

And it has brought in people and businesses, even CQ+ from Ohio.

However, it wasn't just a couple businesses that opened during the global pandemic, but nearly a dozen. The retail, industrial, and hospitality sectors in the village have all seen growth this fiscal year.

One of those businesses is Hennig.

"When the pandemic hit we just kept going, and we're ready next year to execute the marketplace," CEO of Hennig Dietmer Goellner said.

Another one is Spider Company. Mayor Johnson says filling the empty building that now houses Spider was a top priority of his when he took over.

"We had an empty building there for 10 years," Mayor Johnson said.

And then, there's banquet halls like Twisted Tulip as well as a handful of restaurants.

"We have planned ahead that’s why we’re fiscally sound, we have made adjustments," Mayor Johnson explained. "We have planned for events like this so, that’s why the village is so financially sound right now."

It's so sound that Acting Village Administrator James Richter says business closures in the village have, pretty much, been non-existent.

"To our knowledge there were no permanent closures that came about as a result of the pandemic," Richter said. "We are fortunate that our businesses have weathered the storm."

As businesses in Machesney Park continue to ride out the pandemic, they're putting the village on the map.