James Robinson Makes Jaguars 53-Man Roster

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After Leonard Fournette was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, the buzz got louder with talks of James Robinson getting a crack at the depth chart to start the 2020 NFL season.

Robinson got the great news on Saturday that he'd be rocking the teal and black for a while longer, as he made the cut in the 53-man roster. Robinson will compete with eight-year veteran Chris Thompson and third-year back Devine Ozigbo.

The Rockford Lutheran alum tore it up in high school, becoming the all-time IHSA leading rusher which still holds true today. From there he finished second all-time in the Illinois State University rushing ranks, with 4,444 yards and 46 total touchdowns over his four-year career.

The Jaguars open their season at home against the Colts on September 13th at noon.

