 Skip to Content

Illinois adds about 2,800 virus cases to statewide total

4:03 pm News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

CHICAGO (AP) --Illinois health authorities are reporting 2,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one day after a recently discovered backlog of tests added more than 5,000 cases to the statewide totals. An additional 23 deaths linked to COVID-19 also were reported Saturday. Illinois has reported 248,177 cases and 8,166 deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 96% of people have recovered. The state data showed health authorities received lab results for a total of 61,935 tests during the past 24 hours.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content