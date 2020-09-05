Hononegah High School confirms two cases of COVID-19

ROCKTON (WREX) — Hononegah Community High school has confirmed two of its students have tested positive for COVID-19. The school emailed parents over the weekend, saying the students are currently quarantining at home and are not returning to school until they are cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department.

13 WREX obtained the email from a parent, which reads as follows:

"Dear Parents and Guardians, Hononegah Community High School announced today that two students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

The students are currently at home in quarantine and are not scheduled to return to school until cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department to do so. The school is working with Winnebago County Health Department to notify those in close contact with these individuals. At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any school exposure.

We continue to proactively work to keep students and staff safe by following WCHD, IDPH, and CDC guidelines. We encourage people to practice social distancing, wear a face covering when in public, frequently wash hands and hard surfaces, and stay home if they are ill. Administration"

School officials did confirm the two cases with 13 WREX and say there is no school exposure at this point. Officials say "Exposure occurs when people are within 6 feet of each other for 15 minutes or more. Based on the health department’s contact investigation, there has been no school exposure identified at this point. If a close contact is identified as part of the investigation, the health department will reach out and provide appropriate guidance."

13 WREX has reached out to the health department for comment.