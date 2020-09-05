Cubs visit St. Louis, look to build on Darvish’s strong showing

Chicago Cubs (23-15, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-15, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Yu Darvish. Darvish threw seven innings, giving up one run on one hit with 11 strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 9-9 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 26 home runs this season, last in the National League. Brad Miller leads the club with five, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Cubs are 16-10 in division matchups. Chicago has hit 55 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 10, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller leads the Cardinals with 11 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Schwarber leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Ian Happ: (eye), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.