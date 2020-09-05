Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find places to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it. Some schools are designating COVID-19 dorms, others are sending infected students home and some schools have decided to scrap or postpone in-person learning until they can figure out how to keep infection rates at acceptable levels. Dr. Joseph Gerald, a public health expert at the University of Arizona, said the idea of identifying cases, contact tracing and quarantining is the right approach. He said it’s just going to be hard to do in dorms and other places where students congregate.