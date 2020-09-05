Chicago hosts St. Louis, looks to build on Darvish’s solid showing

St. Louis Cardinals (14-15, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-15, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Adam Wainwright (3-0, 2.65 ERA) Chicago: Adbert Alzolay (0-0, .00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Yu Darvish. Darvish threw seven innings, surrendering one run on one hit with 11 strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Cubs are 16-10 against NL Central teams. Chicago has hit 55 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Kyle Schwarber leads them with 10, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 9-9 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 26 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brad Miller leads them with five, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber is second on the Cubs with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .496.

Miller leads the Cardinals with five home runs home runs and is slugging .638.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Ian Happ: (eye), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.