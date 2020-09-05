NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general has moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude. Prude was a Black man who died after being hooded and held down by Rochester police earlier this year. His death has sparked nightly protests and calls for reform. Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday that the grand jury will be part of an “exhaustive investigation.” Prude’s death after his brother called for help for his erratic behavior in March has roiled New York’s third-largest city since video of the encounter was made public earlier this week. Protesters are demanding more accountability and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.