27 arrested as Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) --Police in Portland, Oregon, issued a statement Saturday morning, saying some officers reported that rocks, a full beverage can and water bottles had been thrown at them, prompting police to declare a Friday night protest an unlawful assembly. Officers arrested 27 people. The city this weekend reaches 100 straight nights of protests marked by vandalism and violence.

The demonstrations started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Last weekend, a slaying of a right-wing Trump supporter shot and killed after he came downtown with a pro-Trump caravan of pickup trucks further roiled things in Portland. The prime suspect in the shooting, a self-described anti-fascist, was killed Thursday night by law enforcement.