Virginia city renames burial site of Stonewall Jackson

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city has officially renamed the cemetery where Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson is buried. News outlets report the Lexington City Council voted unanimously Thursday to adopt a law changing the name of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery to Oak Grove Cemetery. The Civil War general owned slaves and fought to defend the practice. He was buried in the cemetery more than 150 years ago. Officials faced calls from community members in June to change the name and remove all other monuments and places honoring Confederate figures in within city limits, as communities around the world faced similar demands. The council voted in favor of the change in July.