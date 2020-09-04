Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, is barreling toward the southern cluster of Japanese Okinawa islands, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts. Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the last several days, urging people to brace for what could be a record storm and be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water. The Japan Meteorological Agency says Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 198 kilometers, or 123 miles, per hour is on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu. Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak battered Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.