The work week ends dry, but rain chances return for holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunny skies dominate the forecast through the end of the work week ahead of weekend rain chances.

Cooler Friday on tap:

A bit of a shock to the system early Friday morning as temperatures dipped into the 40s in most areas. Looking back through the books, Rockford hasn't been in the 40s since late May. The chilly start is a sign of things to come for Friday afternoon, with highs generally topping out shy of 80°.

Temperatures dropped into the 40s early Friday.

Despite the slightly cooler-than-average temperatures, plentiful sunshine is ahead for the end of the work week. If the Labor Day weekend starts a bit early, I cannot recommend getting outdoors enough. Enjoy the beautiful weather while it's here because in a few months everything is going to be snowy, cloudy, and cold.

Similar to Thursday, winds pick up during the afternoon, with westerly gusts to 30 miles per hour. The combination of low humidity and gusty winds result in an elevated fire danger, so be sure to delay any outdoor burning. Fire can quickly get out of hand thanks not only this combo, but also the incredibly dry weather we've had lately.

Friday evening features a few more clouds as a quick-moving disturbance moves overhead. Model guidance suggests a sprinkle or two might develop, particularly over far northeast Illinois. This risk is pretty minimal thanks in large part to the incredibly dry air mass overhead.

Split weekend:

Labor Day weekend starts on a dry note. Plenty of sunshine through Saturday mean whatever outdoor plans you might have, should go off without a hitch. Highs Saturday with comfortably low humidity climb into the lower 80s.

Sunny conditions early in the weekend give way to rain chances by Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to bring the rain chances back to the Stateline, particularly early in the day. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to dive out of the Upper Midwest and into Northern Illinois early Sunday.

Storms could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center highlights the Stateline for the potential for severe weather early Sunday. A "marginal" risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale, exists across the region for the potential of strong and gusty winds.

Strong storms could move through early Sunday, bringing a low end risk for strong, gusty winds.

Unsettled next week:

The pattern turns more active going into the next work week. Labor Day itself looks mostly dry, with only isolated shower or thunderstorm chances. The greatest likelihood for this appears along and south of I-88, where a warm front is going to be positioned.

That front lifts north through Tuesday and Wednesday, gradually losing steam as it does so. This sets up what looks to be an wet and cooler-than-average pattern through much of midweek.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 7 AM FRI.: Between rain chances Labor Day weekend and the unsettled pattern setting up next week, much-needed rainfall is ahead.

Multiple models indicate as much as 2" could fall between Sunday and Thursday next week, certainly putting a dent in our moderate drought conditions.