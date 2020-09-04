Belarus’ opposition challenger urges UN action amid protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of students, information technology workers and others are rallying again in Belarus’ capital to protest the disputed reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko. The main opposition challenger in the vote, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, urged the United Nations to help end the crackdown on protests in Belarus. She accused Lukashenko of stealing the Aug. 9 election and asked the U.N. to send a monitoring mission to Belarus and call a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council to discuss the situation in the country. On Friday, hundreds of information technology workers and other protesters formed “chains of solidarity” in various parts of Minsk on Friday to keep pushing for Lukashenko’s resignation.