Rockford business gifts a home makeover to a veteran

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It looked like a normal Friday for Vietnam veteran Steven Drake when he went to get the mail. However, he instead of a few letters, he saw a trail of cars and trucks headed towards his driveway.

Drake's family and Randy Palmeri & Son Inc. workers came to congratulate Steven on winning the "Repaying a Veteran" giveaway. It's not a position that Drake is used to being in.

"It's unbelievable," Drake said. "I'm not usually the guy that wins anything."

Steven Drake got a big surprise from Randy Palmeri & Son Inc.

As part of the yearly giveaway. Drake will get a new hail resistant roof thanks to Malarkey Roofing products as well as new siding and gutters.

Even though Steven's son, Andy, knew that his father won a few days ahead of time, it still took him time to process his father won the giveaway.

"Randy called me, and I probably talked to him for three minutes before he says, 'do you know who this is,'" Andy said. "I said, 'well you said you name was Randy' and he says 'this is Randy Palmeri' and I said this is a good phone call. This is a good phone call!"

Randy Palmeri & Sun has put on the "Repaying a Veteran" giveaway for three years now. Owners Randy and Laura Palmeri say they wanted to do something different to give back to people in the community. When they heard an idea about doing a giveaway for local veterans, they knew it was the direction they wanted to go, and have enjoyed doing the giveaway ever since.

"To see the looks on their faces and what transpires during the whole process and the response we get all year long from people calling us, and sending us cards, the whole thing is sort of overwhelming," Randy Palmeri said.

Randy Palmeri and Son Inc. says construction should start in the next couple weeks.