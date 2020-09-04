Police: Shoplifting suspect shot dead after stabbing officer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say an officer and a security guard fatally shot a Black shoplifting suspect after he stabbed the officer in the face. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a northwest San Antonio supermarket Friday afternoon. Police Chief William McManus said the guard had detained the man inside the store until a police officer arrived. They escorted the man to the officer’s patrol car when the suspect rummaged through his backpack, drew a knife and stabbed the officer. The guard then joined the officer in fatally shooting the man. The officer is hospitalized in critical condition.