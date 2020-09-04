Signs of trouble before police pinned Prude naked on street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Prude appeared to be spiraling into crisis in the hours before police handcuffed him on a city street in March, then pinned the naked man face down. He had been thrown off a train the day before for disruptive behavior. He had been sent to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Prude’s death and the actions of the police officers have intensified the debate over whether police should be responding to calls about people suffering mental health crises. A union leader defended the officers Friday, saying they followed their training “step by step.”