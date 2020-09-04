Mitchell, Mystics beat Sky to snap 5-game losing streak

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Leilani Mitchell had 20 points and a career-high 12 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics snapped a five-game losing streak with a 79-69 victory over the Chicago Sky. Mitchell had eight assists in the first quarter and 11 by halftime to tie a WNBA record for a half. On Monday, Chicago point guard Courtney Vandersloot set a single-game WNBA record with 18 assists, and she finished with 11 against the Mystics. Emma Meesseman scored 15 points and Ariel Atkins had 13 for Washington. Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and Vandersloot had 16 points for Chicago.