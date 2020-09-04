Serbia, Kosovo normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks. Those discussions included Belgrade saying that it was moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel and Kosovo agreeing to mutual recognition. Those two moves further Trump’s push to improve the international standing of the Jewish state. Serbia’s president and Kosovo’s prime minister have been meeting with Trump administration officials at the White House for the past two days. They agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to create jobs and investment. The agreement gives Trump a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election.