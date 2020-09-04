IL voters have the chance to adopt or deny graduated income tax in November

(WREX) -- On November 3, voters will have the option to adopt or deny the graduated income tax plan in Illinois.

"When you look around at Wisconsin, you look around at other states, they have progressive income taxes," said Kurt Thurmand, Director of the School of Public Affairs at NIU. "We're one of the very few places that has this so-called flat tax."

The new system would tax people at higher rates for higher income earners. Those who make more than $250,000 per year would be taxed at a higher rate.

Campaigns both for and against it are ramping up across Illinois.

If adopted by voters, the 4.95% flat tax rate would go away and residents would be taxed on how much money they make.

Under $10,000 would be taxed 4.75%

$10,001 to $100,000 would be taxed 4.9%

$100,001 to $250,000 would be taxed 4.95%

Then, at the $250,000 mark, taxes would greatly increase.

$250,001 to $500,000 would increase to 7.75%

$500,00` to $750,000 would increase to 7.85%

Anyone who makes more than $750,000 per year would be taxed 7.99%.

The business tax rate would increase to 7.99% under the plan.

"One thing we do know is that corporate tax rates and pass-through business rates are going to go up," said Chris Plagge, Director of Tax and Business Services at Savant Wealth Management. "Our corporate rates are going to go up. And again, the whole idea behind the amendment and the proposed change to the tax system is to raise revenue."

The referendum needs a simple majority to pass.