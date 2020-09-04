Football Leaks trial: Hacker ‘disgusted’ at what he found

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Portuguese hacker whose explosive revelations rattled European soccer has told judges he was “disgusted” by what he uncovered. Rui Pinto insisted Friday at the start of his trial that he had acted in the public interest for no personal gain. A Lisbon court is hearing the case against 31-year-old Pinto. He was extradited last year from Hungary where he had lived since 2015 after his exposés on the “Football Leaks” website. The disclosures embarrassed star players, top clubs and influential agents between 2015-18. Pinto has admitted he was behind the information published on the website but argued he is not a criminal. He told the court: “I’m a whistleblower.”