Governors want more say in habitat rule for at-risk wildlife

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Governors from 22 Western states and Pacific territories want a bigger say in how the Trump administration defines habitat for wildlife protected under the Endangered Species Act. The Western Governors Association said in a letter Thursday to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that the new definition could have implications for how states manage imperiled animals and plants and they need an equal role in the decision. The Trump administration is seeking to restrict what land and waterways can be protected as habitat for wildlife facing extinction. Governors say they’re not getting enough input and want the federal government to consult with states.