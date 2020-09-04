Darvish, Contreras lead Cubs past Cardinals 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven dazzling innings in his seventh consecutive win, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 in the opener of a big five-game series. Led by Darvish and Willson Contreras, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games and strengthened its grip on the top spot in the NL Central. St. Louis dropped into a virtual tie with Milwaukee for second, 4 1/2 games back of the Cubs. Contreras had three hits and four RBIs, including a leadoff drive in the sixth for his fifth homer. Darvish allowed one run and one hit, struck out 11 and walked none.