China’s Xi promises more market opening at trade fair

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has pledged to open China’s service industries wider to foreign competitors as its first in-person trade fair since the coronavirus outbreak opened under intensive anti-disease controls. Xi gave no details, but Chinese leaders are emphasizing tourism, retailing and other services. They are part of plans to nurture self-sustaining economic growth supported by consumer spending instead of trade and investment. Most exhibitors from abroad at the China International Fair for Trade in Services are due to participate via internet because Beijing has yet to relax curbs that bar most foreign visitors from the country.