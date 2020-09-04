Car hits and kills migrant fleeing from Sicily residence

ROME (AP) — Italian state radio says an Eritrean man, who was running away from a residence for asylum-seekers in the Sicilian countryside was struck and killed on a highway by a car. Italian news agency ANSA reported that the car also injured three police officers who were pursuing the migrant early on Friday. The victim was one of about 20 migrants who were trying to flee the residence a day after many of them staged a noisy rooftop protest against crowded living conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Rai radio said the car’s driver was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. ANSA news agency one of the officers had surgery for a fractured leg.