Burnes, Brewers to take on Carrasco, Indians

Milwaukee Brewers (17-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (23-14, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.78 ERA) Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

LINE: Indians 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will meet on Friday.

The Indians are 9-7 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .372 this season. Tyler Naquin leads the team with a mark of .582.

The Brewers are 9-9 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .256.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with eight home runs and is batting .250.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with nine home runs and has 17 RBIs.

INJURIES: Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.