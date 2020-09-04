Bears expected to name Trubisky starting QB

CHICAGO (WREX) — According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bears will go with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback to begin the 2020 season. He beat out former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who the Bears brought in this offseason to compete for the job.

The reports say Matt Nagy likes the way Trubisky has progressed, stepped up his leadership and has performed better than Foles in training camp. Foles has thrived in a backup role throughout his career, coming off the bench to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory after Carson Wentz went down late in the regular season.

The Bears open the season Sunday, Sept. 13, at Detroit.