AP source: Cubs agree to minor league deal with Pedro Strop

6:38 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league deal with Pedro Strop, bringing back the popular reliever after he was released by Cincinnati. A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. Strop will report to the team’s alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana. The Cubs are leading the NL Central, but their bullpen has struggled at times.

Associated Press

