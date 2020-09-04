Alleged Boogaloo members face terrorism charges in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men who prosecutors say are anti-government extremists who toted guns on the streets of Minneapolis during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd have been charged with federal terrorism counts. Authorities say Michael Robert Solomon, of Minnesota, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, of North Carolina, are members of the “Boogaloo Bois.” They are charged with conspiring to provide and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Authorities say they offered to build firearms suppressors for the armed wing of Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic political party, to earn money for the Boogaloo movement.