Abreu extends hitting streak, White Sox beat Royals 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a two-run double, Eloy Jimenez had three hits and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3. Abreu matched Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest hitting streak in the majors this season. Codi Heuer relieved starter Dane Dunning in the fifth and go the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alex Colome earned his eighth save in nine tries. The White Sox took a half-game lead on the Indians and Twins in the AL Central. The Indians lost to the Brewers and the Twins swept a doubleheader from the Tigers.