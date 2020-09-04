A soggy stretch of weather could dump inches of rain on the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Over the next week, multiple rounds of showers and storms could cause rain to pile up around the Stateline. A couple inches or more is possible by late next week.

Weekend storms:

First up is a chance for storms early Sunday morning. Leading up to Sunday morning, the weather stays quiet and sunny on Saturday. Temperatures stay in the 80's, resulting in a pleasant and warm start to the holiday weekend.

A complex of thunderstorms brews up Saturday night in southern Minnesota and races through southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Severe weather is possible within this complex, mainly for strong to damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Strong storms are possible early Sunday, bringing downpours and gusty winds.

By the time the complex gets to the Stateline, it may be weakening. That said, we may still see a few strong to isolated severe storms. Have a way to get weather alerts, and stay alert early Sunday, especially if you have outdoor plans.

While storms may be on a weakening trend, a slight risk for severe weather is in play Sunday morning.

Regardless of severe weather, be ready for a line of storms arriving around or after sunrise Sunday. Showers and storms may be strong and heavy at first, then taper off to gentler showers later in the morning. After a couple of hours, the weather should dry up quickly. Sunday afternoon looks dry with temperatures rebounding into the 80's.

A second round of storms is possible Sunday evening.

A second round of storms is possible Sunday evening into Sunday night. These storms may brew up along a cold front, and a few could be strong to severe again with strong wind gusts. However, there's a couple of mechanisms that may keep storms away. If the morning storms or clouds linger for too long into the afternoon, we may not see enough energy to get storms going. Keep an eye on the radar just in case with the threat for more rain and storms in the evening.

Soggy next week:

A very rainy weather pattern looms next week. Between Monday night and Thursday night, a few inches of rain may fall. While we could use a few rainy days, this could potentially be too much rain all at once.

Labor Day looks mostly quiet leading up to the rainy weather. The holiday looks fairly cloudy with temperatures in the 70's. By Monday evening, another cold front could spark showers and storms. These are most likely Monday night, but monitor the weather if you still have outdoor plans late in the holiday.

Soggy weather is possible next week, and heavy rainfall may be in play at times.

A stubborn weather pattern sets up and stays locked in through the end of next week, resulting in a lot of rain and cool weather without much of a break. Tuesday could be the rainiest of this stretch, but Wednesday and Thursday may be soggy too.

Showers could last all day Tuesday, and could come down heavier during portions of the day. This causes rain to pile up quickly, with some spots seeing over 1" of rain. Depending on how quickly the stubborn pattern moves east, Wednesday and Thursday provide on-and-off rainfall, with occasionally heavy rain. After Tuesday's soggy weather, another inch or so of rain may fall Wednesday and Thursday.

Depending on where the heavy rain lines up, several inches of rain are possible next week.

A few isolated spots could see 3" or more between the three days. While we are in drought conditions and the ground could absorb a decent amount of rain, this doesn't eliminate flooding risks. Watch closely for flooded roads after heavy rain, and keep an eye on river levels late in the week.

By Friday, most weather models have the soggy pattern leaving. The weather should be drying out by next weekend.

During the soggy stretch, the weather cools off a lot, especially if we get stuck under the rain and clouds for long stretches. Temperatures may only warm into the low 60's through much of next week, and cool to the low 50's at night. Next Friday and weekend could be warming back up into the 70's.