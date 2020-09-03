Winnebago County Coroner charged with theft, forgery, still on November ballot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday is two months to the day of the November election and we are in uncharted-political territory with the arrest of Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, who is on the ballot.

Thursday afternoon, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office announced Hintz is facing eight separate counts of forgery/altering a document, 4 counts of official misconduct, two counts of theft and two counts of conspiracy.

Hintz's wife was also arrested in connection with the alleged crimes, which began earlier this year.

Hintz has worked in the Winnebago County Coroner's office for more than 20 years. In 2016, he went from chief deputy coroner to the head of the office after defeating his Democratic challenger Frank Fitzgerald.

This year, Hintz is running for County Coroner unopposed. His arrest complicates things and a number of scenarios could play out between now and Nov. 3.

One of the scenarios that could happen is Hintz could resign in the wake of these allegations. In most counties, the chief deputy coroner would then take over. However, Winnebago County doesn't have a chief deputy coroner.

Eli Nicolosi, the Chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Party, says, at the time, not having a chief deputy coroner was supposed to save the taxpayers money.

Another part of Hintz's arrest that's problematic is that elections in Winnebago County have already been slated. Nicolosi says neither the Republican Party nor the Democratic Party can put another candidate on the ballot. That means Hintz will still be on the Nov. 3 ballot and win an unopposed victory.

Hintz would then have to resign a second time.

In the immediate aftermath of the State's Attorney's announcement, Nicolosi called the Winnebago County Clerk's office to get a better understanding of what the Republican Party could and could not do.

If Hintz does resign, the Republican Party can appoint someone to take his place. But when Hintz wins in November, he would have to resign again, meaning the Republican Party would have to re-appoint someone to the position. It would be a shorter, two-year term, not the full four years.

Hintz could wait out the election and then resign, so the Republican Party only has to appoint someone once, but that's at least two months where someone would have to do the work of the Winnebago County Coroner office.

But on the other hand, if Hintz declines to resign, either before or after the election, it's unclear at this stage what power the county's Republican Party has or what the county or the State's Attorney's office could even do.

That's what makes this situation so complicated.

But while these potential paths will eventually get figured out, county leaders were quick to denounce Hintz's alleged crimes.

"There is absolutely no place for this on the republican or democratic side and the Republican Party strongly condemns these actions absolutely and fully," Nicolosi said.

Nicolosi said he's not calling for Hintz's resignation just yet because he wanted to learn more about the case. I spoke with Nicolosi just moments after the charges were announced.

He did say though, based on what he heard up to that point, it doesn't look good for Hintz.

One Winnebago County leader did call for Hintz's resignation though. That was Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney. He released a statement saying:

"Mr. Hintz should step down immediately. The taxpayers must be able to trust their representative who serves as the chief law enforcement officer in the county, runs inquests, participates in homicide investigations, and trials."