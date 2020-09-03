White House faces skepticism over prospects for a vaccine

Could the U.S. really see a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day? A letter from federal health officials instructing states to be ready to begin distributing a vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election — has met, not with exhilaration, but with suspicion among public health experts and others. They wonder whether the Trump administration is hyping the possibility or intends to rush approval for political gain. The administration is giving assurances it not sacrifice safety.